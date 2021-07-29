Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on CNN “The Situation Room” that no Republican lawmakers actually believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Discussing Kinzinger serving on the House Select Committee on the January 6th Capitol riot, anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Have any of your Republican colleagues actually privately said to you, good work, I support you?”

Kinzinger said, “Oh, yes, a number of them.”Blitzer said, “Is it a handful? Give me a ballpark number.”Kinzinger said, “You know because it’s been over time, I don’t know. There is a lot of people, you know, that come […]