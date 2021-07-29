Maskless House Republicans on Thursday protested Pelosi’s mask mandate by walking to the Senate, where masks are not mandated by the Capitol physician.

The Capitol physician mandated masks only in the House side of the Capitol complex, because science. Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Capitol Police to arrest staff and visitors who fail to comply with her new mask mandate on the House side of the Capitol complex starting Thursday.

For lawmakers, Pelosi advised not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.” TRENDING: Reward Offered: $10,000 to the First Individual Who Can Successfully Address and Defend as Legitimate […]