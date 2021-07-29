Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool The first hearing on the January 6th Capitol riot took place this week. We don’t know when the next one will be put on the schedule, but rest assured the hearings will be drip, drip, dripped to conveniently coincide with a certain midterm election the Democrats are desperate to fish out from the bottom of the spit bucket.

The hearing was front-loaded with crying law enforcement officers who depicted the outrageous riot as an “insurrection” and the protesters and rioters as “terrorists.”

As readers of PJ Media know, we abhor the violence from […]