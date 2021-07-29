U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have reportedly been ordered not to arrest and deport certain illegal alien sex offenders.

During a Senate hearing with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley detailed two cases where ICE agents said they were told by top Department of Homeland Security officials not to arrest and deport convicted illegal alien sex offenders.

“‘It’s absolutely not true that ICE officers have been told not to arrest people,’ that’s what you said earlier today. That astounds me … ICE officers have asked me to ask you about the instructions your guidance has given them […]