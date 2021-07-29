The day after the 2020 Election there was controversy over the use of sharpies in some Arizona locations. Now we know this occurred across the nation.
In mid-July Sharpiegate was back in the news: After this post, a number of individuals shared that they too were handed a sharpie when voting in the 2020 Election. These messages came from all across the country: Chicago; Sun City, AZ; Upland, CA; San Diego, CA; Fountain, CA; Idaho; Nevada; and, Pennsylvania.
TRENDING: MUST SEE: THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters Chanting, “TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!” Greet Joe Biden in Pennsylvania (VIDEO) We shared […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker