The day after the 2020 Election there was controversy over the use of sharpies in some Arizona locations. Now we know this occurred across the nation.

In mid-July Sharpiegate was back in the news: After this post, a number of individuals shared that they too were handed a sharpie when voting in the 2020 Election. These messages came from all across the country: Chicago; Sun City, AZ; Upland, CA; San Diego, CA; Fountain, CA; Idaho; Nevada; and, Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters Chanting, “TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!” Greet Joe Biden in Pennsylvania (VIDEO) We shared […]