A vote at a St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday repealed a new mask mandate there just one day after it went into effect. The council voted 5-2 following hours of citizen feedback and speakers both for and against.
The indoor mask mandate that went into effect Monday was implemented by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.
Page is the man that recently signed to receive $193 million in funds from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act , saying, “I hope the Council will have […]
Read the rest of this story here: uncoverdc.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker