A vote at a St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday repealed a new mask mandate there just one day after it went into effect. The council voted 5-2 following hours of citizen feedback and speakers both for and against.

The indoor mask mandate that went into effect Monday was implemented by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

Page is the man that recently signed to receive $193 million in funds from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act , saying, “I hope the Council will have […]