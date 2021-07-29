Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here For the first time since 2017, most Americans disapprove of the way the Supreme Court does its job. This is according to the results of a survey by Gallup released Wednesday, July 28, from polling data gathered between July 6 and 21. Slight majorities of Democrats and Republicans – 51% in both cases – do approve of the Court’s work, but the independents’ disdain managed to drag the rating below halfway, with only 46% of the unaffiliated being pleased. Scorn for SCOTUS?

The poll started days after the Court concluded its […]