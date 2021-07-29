A group of more than 350 illegal immigrants wait for Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, on July 25, 2021. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order on Wednesday restricting the ground transportation of illegal aliens detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

The order cites a surge in CCP virus infections in the Lone Star state as the reason for the restriction.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their […]