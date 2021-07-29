Gretchen Whitmer / PHOTO: Univ. of Michigan’s Ford School (CC) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has exploited a legal loophole to fundraise millions of dollars for her reelection campaign, according to GOP strategists.

Because state Republicans have pushed for a recall election to oust Whitmer, the Democratic governor has been able to take advantage of an exception that allows governors facing potential recall attempts to circumvent the individual donor spending limit.

Normally, individuals are only allowed to donate $7,150 each, but a 1984 state ruling says fundraising for recall elections can be treated differently.As a result, Whitmer’s reelection campaign hauled in $8.6 […]