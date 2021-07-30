BARRINGTON, RHODE ISLAND/USA- March 4, 2018: United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse attends a Town hall meeting in Barrington, RI on March 4, 2018. By Anthony Ricci Black Lives Matter has become a major political force disrupting the conversation today.
So far they have mostly gone after Republicans and conservatives, twisting the facts and narratives as a weapon for the communist elements of the Democratic party.
Now, though, they have turned against a Senate Democrat .“This is an issue that’s not going to go away and Senator Whitehouse needs to address it, he needs to take it on,” Mark Fisher, a member […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
