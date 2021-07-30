( ETH ) – U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) was ordered to arrest visitors and staff who refuse to wear a mask on the House side of the Capitol complex, according to a new shocking report from Fox News who stated that a police memo issued by new USCP Chief Thomas Manger that was obtained by a member of Congress revealed the stunning info.
Police were also advised not to arrest members of Congress for failing to wear masks but to report the lawmakers’ noncompliance to the House sergeant-at-arms, the memo says. House members have been subjected to fines starting at […]
Read the rest of this story here: endtimeheadlines.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker