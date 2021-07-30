( ETH ) – U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) was ordered to arrest visitors and staff who refuse to wear a mask on the House side of the Capitol complex, according to a new shocking report from Fox News who stated that a police memo issued by new USCP Chief Thomas Manger that was obtained by a member of Congress revealed the stunning info.

Police were also advised not to arrest members of Congress for failing to wear masks but to report the lawmakers’ noncompliance to the House sergeant-at-arms, the memo says. House members have been subjected to fines starting at […]