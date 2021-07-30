Do you remember when Democrats used to accuse Republicans of using the politics of fear to advance their agenda? Chuck Schumer doesn’t.

He recently claimed that if the Democrat infrastructure bill isn’t passed, that climate change is going to be worse than COVID. That doesn’t even make sense. What does an infrastructure bill have to do with climate change?

Climate crisis 'will be worse than COVID': Schumer