Do you remember when Democrats used to accuse Republicans of using the politics of fear to advance their agenda? Chuck Schumer doesn’t.
He recently claimed that if the Democrat infrastructure bill isn’t passed, that climate change is going to be worse than COVID. That doesn’t even make sense. What does an infrastructure bill have to do with climate change?
FOX News reports: TRENDING: Reward Offered: $10,000 to the First Individual Who Can Successfully Address and Defend as Legitimate the 2020 Election Anomaly Referred to as the ‘Drop and Roll’ Climate crisis ‘will be worse than COVID’: Schumer Senate Majority Leader […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
Missed this wild line from Schumer earlier:
"COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID."
COVID killed 4 million people, including more than 600K Americans. https://t.co/rsRvQ7a87C pic.twitter.com/UfkELmphZu
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 28, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker