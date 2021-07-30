A military watchdog was alarmed to witness prominent Republican lawmakers vote to approve a Pentagon bill that includes an amendment requiring 18-year-old girls to register for the draft.

In a 23-3 vote last week, the powerful U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act. The important bill, which is passed annually, sets policy for the U.S. armed forces and now includes an amendment that requires women ages 18 to 25 to register for Selective Service.

In that final passage, Republicans Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley were the only “nay” GOP votes out of the 12 Republicans who sit […]