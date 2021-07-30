As the nation is distracted by various COVID-centered discussion and media debate amid headlines of forced vaccinations, mask mandates and various other COVID compliance fiats, there is something rather troubling happening in congress.

Earlier today, the UniParty Senate (Democrats and Republicans) voted to approve cloture on HR-3684 the Senate version of the House infrastructure bill. The cloture vote now means the bill will be debated and opens the Senate floor for amendments to the bill. However, this cloture vote is odd…. …. BECAUSE THE D**NED SENATE BILL ISN’T EVEN WRITTEN YET!

That’s right. The U.S. Senate just voted to […]