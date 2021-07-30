As the nation is distracted by various COVID-centered discussion and media debate amid headlines of forced vaccinations, mask mandates and various other COVID compliance fiats, there is something rather troubling happening in congress.
Earlier today, the UniParty Senate (Democrats and Republicans) voted to approve cloture on HR-3684 the Senate version of the House infrastructure bill. The cloture vote now means the bill will be debated and opens the Senate floor for amendments to the bill. However, this cloture vote is odd…. …. BECAUSE THE D**NED SENATE BILL ISN’T EVEN WRITTEN YET!
That’s right. The U.S. Senate just voted to […]
Read the rest of this story here: theconservativetreehouse.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker