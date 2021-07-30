The U.S. House of Representatives voted 219-208 to pass a spending bill on July 29 that strips away the Hyde Amendment, which keeps taxpayer money from funding abortions in the U.S., and the Helms Amendment, which bars U.S. funds from being used for abortions in other countries.

This is the first time in more than four decades that abortion restrictions have not been included in the annual federal spending bill.

“Democrats in Washington want to use your taxpayer dollars to fund abortions around the world,” posted Franklin Graham on Facebook. “The Helms Amendment … was put in place nearly 50 […]