The U.S. House of Representatives voted 219-208 to pass a spending bill on July 29 that strips away the Hyde Amendment, which keeps taxpayer money from funding abortions in the U.S., and the Helms Amendment, which bars U.S. funds from being used for abortions in other countries.
This is the first time in more than four decades that abortion restrictions have not been included in the annual federal spending bill.
“Democrats in Washington want to use your taxpayer dollars to fund abortions around the world,” posted Franklin Graham on Facebook. “The Helms Amendment … was put in place nearly 50 […]
Read the rest of this story here: harbingersdaily.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker