Joe Biden Friday afternoon answered a few questions from the South Lawn of the White House before he left for Camp David for the weekend.
A reporter asked Biden if Americans should expect more Covid restrictions. “In all probability,” Biden said as he rattled off the number of people who received the Covid vaccine this week.
VIDEO:
The president was asked if Americans should expect more guidelines and restrictions because of COVID and he said "in all probability" and then discussed the "good day" on vaccinations. Watch. pic.twitter.com/xBiRQFpX4N
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 30, 2021
