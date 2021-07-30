Upon President Biden releasing new rules and incentives surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine , NBC host Joe Scarborough called out unvaccinated teachers. He says if they don’t get the vaccine, then they should become a painter.
“We’re going back to school,” Scarborough said Friday. “And by the way, teachers unions, you were whining. You were whining for months, ‘Oh, we can’t go back in without the vaccines.’ We got the vaccines! We’ve got the vaccines! If you want to work in public schools, get a vaccine. If you don’t, then become a painter.”
Meanwhile, New York City mandated all its teachers to […]
Read the rest of this story here: saraacarter.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker