Upon President Biden releasing new rules and incentives surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine , NBC host Joe Scarborough called out unvaccinated teachers. He says if they don’t get the vaccine, then they should become a painter.

“We’re going back to school,” Scarborough said Friday. “And by the way, teachers unions, you were whining. You were whining for months, ‘Oh, we can’t go back in without the vaccines.’ We got the vaccines! We’ve got the vaccines! If you want to work in public schools, get a vaccine. If you don’t, then become a painter.”

Meanwhile, New York City mandated all its teachers to […]