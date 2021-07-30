Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is continuing to criticize Texas Democrats for their stunt in protest of voter identification laws, and for lies spread about election integrity provisions. The group of state legislators fled their state for Washington, D.C. in avoidance of the job they were elected to do.

In a new ad spot running in the Austin, Texas media market, minister Melvin Everson reminds voters that Republicans are working to make it “easier to vote, and harder to cheat.”“Everyone should have trust in our elections. But Democrats are opposing common sense voter reforms. What are […]