Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
The Republican National Committee (RNC) is continuing to criticize Texas Democrats for their stunt in protest of voter identification laws, and for lies spread about election integrity provisions. The group of state legislators fled their state for Washington, D.C. in avoidance of the job they were elected to do.
In a new ad spot running in the Austin, Texas media market, minister Melvin Everson reminds voters that Republicans are working to make it “easier to vote, and harder to cheat.”“Everyone should have trust in our elections. But Democrats are opposing common sense voter reforms. What are […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker