Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday for participating in a voting rights demonstration, and became the chamber’s third Democrat in as many weeks to be arrested for the same thing.

Lee, who’s represented Texas’ 18th District since 1995, was cuffed with zip ties during the protest outside the Hart Senate Office Building.

The demonstration was a response to voting rights legislation currently before Congress and state laws passed in recent months that critics say suppresses voters of color.A defiant Lee posted about the incident on Twitter.“I believe when you are getting into good trouble, when […]