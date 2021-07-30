Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was arrested on Capitol Hill Thursday for participating in a voting rights demonstration, and became the chamber’s third Democrat in as many weeks to be arrested for the same thing.
Lee, who’s represented Texas’ 18th District since 1995, was cuffed with zip ties during the protest outside the Hart Senate Office Building.
The demonstration was a response to voting rights legislation currently before Congress and state laws passed in recent months that critics say suppresses voters of color.A defiant Lee posted about the incident on Twitter.“I believe when you are getting into good trouble, when […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.gopusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker