During his monologue on Fox News Thursday night, Tucker Carlson slammed power-hungry Democrats for using COVID for political gain.

“Tonight, we’re watching the lunatics in charge of our country spiral even deeper by the day into madness. And as we watch that, we feel a duty on this show to keep track of their decline. We do this to assemble a permanent historical record of the craziness if only for the amusement of future generations, and last thing we thought we had reached an all-time high watermark.”

“We told you that Willie Brown’s girlfriend has decided that she knows more about […]