A conservative activist believes the continued evidence that President Biden is suffering cognitive decline is hanging over the Biden administration and could affect next year’s midterms and beyond.

President Biden’s behavior in recent weeks has raised new questions about whether he is fit for office. During an event on Wednesday , for example, he confused his former boss with President Trump:

“Back in 2009, during the Great Recession, the president asked me to be in charge of managing that. Then President Trump — excuse me. Freudian slip. That was the last president. He caused … anyway, that was President Obama when […]