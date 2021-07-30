Many Trump supporters, who have had their hopes dashed so many times over the past year, are sending more of their money to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), an organization set up to ostensibly help further Trump’s policy agenda now that he is out of the White House.
Unfortunately, it appears that the AFPI is another grift that has been set up by Never Trumpers and other lowlifes to wring money out of desperate conservatives.
Columnist Pedro Gonzalez analyzed the staff of the AFPI and found a whole host of anti-Trump voices who are siphoning money from unsuspecting Trump supporters […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
