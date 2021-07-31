Representative Jewell Jones D-Inkster (Credit: Michigan House of Representatives) Using a strip club for meeting constituents. I should probably just end the story here, being it really is the most brutally honest thing any politician has done — even though he probably didn’t mean for it to be reported.
What more can one say?
Actually, a lot.Now, I know from the headline, people might want me to get right to the meat and potatoes of this, but I first am duty-bound to just let you know who this young maverick was who is this brazen. The background here will inform you […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker