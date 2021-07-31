On Wednesday, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning ground transportation of illegal immigrants by anyone other than law enforcement officers. The new guidance was issued just one day after he ordered Texas National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement with making arrests related to the “ disaster ” on the southern border.“As part of the execution of U.S. immigration laws, there are a variety of circumstances in which noncitizens must be transported between locations,” […]

