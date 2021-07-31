Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors oversees the election activities for the county. What they allowed to happen in the primaries in the County is shocking.

WTH – Ballots used in Maricopa County in the 2020 primaries indicated the political party affiliation of the individual voter and the voter’s registration number as well. This appears to be blatant violations of an individual’s privacy and voter protection standards. Compliance has become a HUGE issue for the Maricopa crowd. How could this type of poor oversight and implementation impact the 2020 general election? If simple standards are not met, what […]