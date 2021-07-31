ValynPi14 / Pixabay So-called gun violence is one of those problems that will likely be with us always. However, there’s no reason we have to act like it’s inevitable, either.

Recently, the parents of a teen killed at an Atlanta pool made a heartfelt plea . A vigil was held on Thursday evening for 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, the rising senior at Life Christian Academy who was shot following an argument with the suspect at an Atlanta pool this past weekend. Dillard’s aunt, Chrissandra Thomas was at the pool with all the family. She and all of Jakari’s siblings from ages […]