Texas House Democrats, who fled the Lone Star State this month to block Republican-backed legislation from becoming law, are slowly realizing their political stunt will not produce the results they had hoped. What is the background?

Texas House Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., nearly three weeks ago to deny the Texas House the quorum required to conduct business.

The Democratic lawmakers, who are the minority party in the Texas Legislature, sought to block a host of bills, including one that Republicans say will bolster the integrity of Texas elections, but Democrats claim will restrict voting rights.The lawmakers planned to stay […]