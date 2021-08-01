‘If you look at 8.4 million gun buyers and they all want to buy one box with 50 rounds, that’s going to be 420 million rounds…’ AP Photo: Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, Wash. (Headline USA) Widespread government restrictions on basic liberties, coupled with record sales of firearms , has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States.

President Joe Biden ‘s threat to use military technology, including nuclear weapons, against his own citizens may have prompted some Americans to buy more firearms and ammunition.

“If you think you need to have weapons to take on the […]