U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are asking President Joe Biden to appoint former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson to a special executive position to manage the border crisis.

“We write to you with a sense of urgency regarding the escalating situation at our southern border,” Cuellar and Graham wrote in a letter to Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “In doing so, we hope to demonstrate that this bicameral concern is neither partisan nor political. To solve the growing problem, we request a special executive appointment for border issues to ensure sufficient federal resources are […]