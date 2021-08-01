(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File, Pool) Yesterday, the so-called eviction moratorium for renters put in place by the CDC expired, leading to much wailing and gnashing of teeth . Now, you may be asking yourself how the CDC, an ostensibly scientific institution, had the power to literally steal the property of Americans without any restitution.

The answer is that they didn’t have that power. Yet, when the issue came up before the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who every Republican and conservative went to bat for when he was unfairly accused of being a gang rapist, decided to keep his seat […]