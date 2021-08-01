A new report from the CDC says the flu was measured at historically low levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC insists this was due to the powerful coronavirus pandemic. The CDC also said this week that the flu numbers are back on the rise. The CDC also put out a notice on the posts circulating on social media that claim the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop using its covid-19 test because it cannot differentiate between the covid virus and flu viruses. The CDC says there is no truth to those claims.

Here are the seasonal flu […]