In a preview clip of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” set to air later on Sunday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized his congressional colleagues, who he insisted were staging the January 6 commission investigation to keep former President Donald Trump in the news.

However, Jordan asked if we were to accept the merits of the investigation at face value — why wasn’t House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called to testify before the committee, given her role in charge of the Capitol grounds.

“I think the American people see through this,” he said. “They see it for what it is. The questions […]