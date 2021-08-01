In a preview clip of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” set to air later on Sunday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized his congressional colleagues, who he insisted were staging the January 6 commission investigation to keep former President Donald Trump in the news.
However, Jordan asked if we were to accept the merits of the investigation at face value — why wasn’t House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called to testify before the committee, given her role in charge of the Capitol grounds.
“I think the American people see through this,” he said. “They see it for what it is. The questions […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker