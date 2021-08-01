AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite The Democrats are in disarray over a variety of issues. They’re in disarray over the reconciliation bill , with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) indicating they wouldn’t be supporting it in its present form. Among their issues with it: it’s too expensive. But the Democrats are also in disarray over the eviction moratorium which expired last night.

As we reported earlier, some of the progressives, like Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) have camped out in protest on the steps of the Capitol trying to get action from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).