House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faced calls to resign from outraged Democrats on Sunday after he made a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and what he would do if Republicans regained the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. What did McCarthy say?

At a dinner in Nashville on Saturday night, the Tennessee Republican congressional delegation gifted McCarthy an oversized gavel with the words “Fire Pelosi” emblazoned on it.

During his speech, McCarthy reportedly said it would be difficult not to hit Pelosi with the House speaker’s gavel if Republicans retake the House majority, which would likely make […]