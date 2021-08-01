White House infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci said while interviewed that the US is due for more “pain and suffering” since not enough people are vaccinated yet.

Fauci mentioned that he doesn’t see lockdowns ad being the answer, but strongly encouraged those not planning on getting the vaccine to reconsider their positions.

According to local outlet NBC New York, Fauci stated:”So we’re looking, not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again, the solution […]