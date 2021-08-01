A nationwide eviction moratorium expired on Saturday after Congress failed to pass new legislation before the House of Representatives adjourned for its seven-week summer vacation on Friday. Progressive activists and lawmakers lashed out at Democratic leadership, including the Biden administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for not extending the moratorium and protecting the millions of Americans at risk of eviction. Progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) allegedly spent the night on the steps of the Capitol Friday as a form of protest against the eviction moratorium not being extended by Congress.

