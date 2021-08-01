OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Donald Trump looks like he is going to get his wish. A legitimate primary threat to a frequent adversary of his, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Murkowski did vote in Trump’s favor many times, but often when she opposed him she made her opinion very known.
And now it appears that former Alaska Governor and former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is set to take her on. If God wants Sarah Palin to run against Murkowski, God is completely out of her mind. #FreshVoicesRise pic.twitter.com/tur3Hh4UNb — Maverick (@Isellmpls) July 31, 2021 […]
Read the rest of this story here: conservativebrief.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker