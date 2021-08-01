In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative compare media coverage to highly publicized conservative gatherings to the ignored – even supported – leftist events.

#6: Texan Democrats Flee To Washington, D.C.

Parker: You can add to my list, but let’s establish a baseline of so-called conservative “super spreaders” that the media made sure to remind us about whenever they could. In April of 2020, Americans who just wanted to be able to work protested around the nation. They were portrayed as selfish rubes who didn’t understand […]