AP Photo/Jason Behnken The political money machine that is Donald Trump continued to raise money in unprecedented amounts in the first half of 2021.

Trump-aligned PACs raised an astonishing $82 million — a record for ex-presidents. Taken with the cash on hand for these groups, Trump’s war chest tops $100 million.

Even Politico is Impressed: The scenario is virtually unprecedented: Never in history has a former president banked nine figures’ worth of donations to power a political operation. Over the first six months of the year, Trump’s political groups whipped up supporters with baseless claims of election fraud to pull […]