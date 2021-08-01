The latest fear porn coming from the Washington elites is on the dangerous COVID delta variant. This coronavirus variant apparently may be spread by vaccinated people as easily as the unvaccinated people.

On Friday Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson asked White House Principal Deputy Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain how the CDC is testing for this variant. How does the CDC know when they come across a delta variant case? This completely knocked Karine Jean-Pierre off her feet.

She ends with, “Because the experts say so.” That is not an answer. TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Uncovered Email Shows Milwaukee Elections Executive Woodall-Vogg Laughing […]