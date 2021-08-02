Over the past few weeks a massive Trump won banner has been flying in the sky above Ocean City, New Jersey.
The banner reads, “Trump Won! Biden is a Fraud Audits Prove It!” — JKash (@JKash000) July 31, 2021 It was also seen flying in the same area about a week ago. One twitter user said that when it was spotted overhead, hundreds lined up to enthusiastically cheer as it flew by.
TRENDING: Get Woke, Go Broke: Arrogant, Unpatriotic US Women’s Soccer Team Knocked Out of Olympic Gold Contention by Canada Even in NJ, everybody knows Trump won! Banner plane […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
