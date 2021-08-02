This week will be a big week for America’s audits as deadlines in Arizona and Pennsylvania expire and Wisconsin is expected to finally make a move.
OANN’s Christina Bobb gave a phenomenal update on these three states. Bobb highlighted the hearing set to take place in Arizona momentarily. Christina Bobb: Arizona has a hearing today at one o’clock, local time, so it’ll be 4 pm Eastern on the subpoena. If we remember the Senate went ahead and issued another subpoena both to Maricopa County, and to Dominion thing they had until today to produce the administrative passwords, […]
