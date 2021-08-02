Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki for attacking the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic following reports that the state suffered record-breaking COVID case numbers.

During a Monday press briefing, Psaki said the Biden administration is willing to assist “Florida or any other part of the country” in regard to the pandemic before alleging that the Sunshine State was following politics instead of public health guidelines. Psaki swipes at FL Governor Ron DeSantis for “not allowing schools to mandate masks and allowing kids to wear masks.””At a certain point, […]