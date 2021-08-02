(AP Photo/Philip Kamrass, File) The state of Ohio has typically been considered a swing state. They might vote Republican or Democrat, depending on who was running, which made the state incredibly valuable. However, it’s not anymore, and that’s because of gun control.

Not exclusively, mind you, but it’s an issue that has played a significant factor.

While the state was a swing state, it wasn’t full of the far Left, anti-gun Democrats . The old adage in politics used to be, “As Ohio goes, so goes the nation.” And for the most part, since the start of the 20th century, the […]