Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) appeared on ABC Sunday to break down the January 6th Commission’s first session. He also implied that there is more to come by way of subpoena.
First, co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Kinzinger for his response to Rep. Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) comments saying more subpoenas are coming. Kinzinger backed up his Democrat colleague. Specifically he said he would support subpoenas to even Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). “I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that,” Kinzinger said. “If that’s the leader, that’s the leader. If it’s anybody that talked to […]
.@jonkarl: "Would you support subpoenas to the Republican leader in the House and to Jim Jordan?"@RepKinzinger: "I would support subpoenas to anybody who could shed light on that. If that's the leader, that's the leader."https://t.co/g2YZDNlfIS pic.twitter.com/GKbE4alvrf
