Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) appeared on ABC Sunday to break down the January 6th Commission’s first session. He also implied that there is more to come by way of subpoena. First, co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Kinzinger for his response to Rep. Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) comments saying more subpoenas are coming. Kinzinger backed up his Democrat colleague. Specifically he said he would support subpoenas to even Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). “I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that,” Kinzinger said. “If that’s the leader, that’s the leader. If it’s anybody that talked to […]

