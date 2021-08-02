Reading Time: 4 minutes
New York, N.Y. — Last week, musical crew the Foo Fighters played New York’s Madison Square Garden, the primary show there since March 2020. Everybody in the group was approached to show evidence of immunization to get in.
In New Jersey, the Senate Judiciary Committee last month passed a bill that would make it a second-degree wrongdoing for anybody to intentionally sell, offer or make counterfeit antibody cards. Violators would confront would face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000 or both. Having a phony immunization card would be a fourth-degree […]
Read the rest of this story here: thelibertyloft.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker