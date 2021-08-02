Reading Time: 4 minutes

New York, N.Y. — Last week, musical crew the Foo Fighters played New York’s Madison Square Garden, the primary show there since March 2020. Everybody in the group was approached to show evidence of immunization to get in.

In New Jersey, the Senate Judiciary Committee last month passed a bill that would make it a second-degree wrongdoing for anybody to intentionally sell, offer or make counterfeit antibody cards. Violators would confront would face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000 or both. Having a phony immunization card would be a fourth-degree […]