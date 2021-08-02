AP Photo/Evan Vucci We reported earlier about how Kamala Harris was underwater in the most recent polling and how she’s turning out to be a huge mistake for Joe Biden.
But the polling isn’t good for Joe Biden either. It shows that the areas that he had been running okay in are now slipping away as Americans see more of him and aren’t happy with what they are seeing. Americans are beginning to get that they were sold a lemon and that Biden isn’t anything like he was promised – the nice, caring, moderate honest guy.
Despite the fact that Joe […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker