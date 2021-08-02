MikeGunner / Pixabay When Slate covers anything to do with guns, you usually know you’re about to see a trainwreck. After all it’s not like most of those who write for that particular publication care anything about guns or gun rights. They lean leftward hard and aren’t afraid to show it. That’s obvious by the numerous anti-gun rights pieces they’ve run over the years.

Yet the demographics of gun owners are changing. More and more women and minorities are arming up and finding value in the Second Amendment. For publications like Slate, that may mean adjusting their coverage of gun […]