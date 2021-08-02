The Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policy is wreaking havoc on the Southern border with 188,829 southwest land border encounters in June, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website . That is the largest number of illegals to cross our southern border in 21 years.
Additionally, a July 28 CBP press release stated that border agents apprehended the largest group of migrants in 2021 on the Rio Grande Sector:
“Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents logged 845 migrants within 24-hours. Yesterday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near La Grulla, Texas, encountered a group […]
Read the rest of this story here: uncoverdc.com
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker