(AP Photo/Russell Contreras) Just a regular Sunday afternoon in the city of Roseville, a suburb of Detroit Michigan, and a flash mob appears and suddenly people start breaking out in song. Not just any songs, though — they belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” and they nailed it.

This happened yesterday at the Roseville Meijer and was recorded by Kathy Agnello Hanson and picked up by one of the area’s best news sites Macomb County Scanner .

Usually, these events do not include anything other than some Taylor Swift songs but that in the heart of the midwest […]